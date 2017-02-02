Scott Disick Looks Cozy With Another Woman Sitting In His Lap In Miami: See New PDA Pics

SplashNews

In Scott Disick’s world, third time’s the charm! The father of three was spotted partying up a storm in Miami today, Feb. 2, with yet another mystery blonde woman, and we have to say that this is just getting crazy. Check out the new pics of Scott sitting with a new woman in his lap right here!

Scott Disick, 33, is still in Miami partying with girls, and in these new pics, you can see him having lunch with a third blonde woman in as many days!

Yep, he enjoyed lunch at the Setai Hotel restaurant with someone who is not model Amber Davis or JLynne (AKA Jessica Harris) — the other women Scott has been kicking back in Miami with. It’s just a little sleazy of him, don’t you think?

While Kourtney Kardashian, 37, takes care of their three kids hundreds of miles away, Scott has been living it up. Champagne poolside, dips in the ocean and copious amounts of cuddling and making out have all been on the agenda, and we can’t help but shake our heads at the idea that Scott has fallen off the wagon again. Looks like all of those promises to stay sober are ancient history!

We previously knew that Scott ditched Kourtney in Costa Rica, but we certainly didn’t expect him to be caught PDAing with random women on the beach. But that’s exactly what happened when he was seen kissing and hugging Jessica Harris, and as we told you exclusively, Kourtney is brokenhearted over it. She “feels played by Scott for the millionth time”, as sources revealed to us, and we wouldn’t be surprised if he’s ruined his chances with Kourt for good!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott’s behavior is getting out of hand? Tell us where you stand on this!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.