‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s 9th season is going to be off the HOOK! Watch and meet the new contestants — Aja, Alexis Michelle, Charlie Hides, Eureka, Farrah Moan, Jaymes Mansfield, Kimora Blac, Nina Bo’Nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, Trinity Taylor, and Valentina — right here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns in March, and we can’t wait. WATCH the teaser above to get a taste of what’s in store, and click through our gallery to see pics of all the new queens!

Here’s who we can look forward to seeing this season, and where they’re from:

Aja — Brooklyn, New York

Alexis Michelle — New York, New York

Charlie Hides — London, United Kingdom

Eureka — Johnson City, Tennessee

Farrah Moan — Las Vegas, Nevada

Jaymes Mansfield — Madison, Wisconsin

Kimora Blac — Las Vegas, Nevada

Nina Bo’Nina Brown — Atlanta, Georgia

Peppermint — New York, New York

Sasha Velour — Brooklyn, New York

Shea Couleé — Chicago, Illinois

Trinity Taylor — Orlando, Florida

Valentina — Los Angeles, California

HollywoodLifers, are you super excited for the new season? Stay tuned for the premiere date and time of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Logo!