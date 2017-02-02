‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s 9th season is going to be off the HOOK! Watch and meet the new contestants — Aja, Alexis Michelle, Charlie Hides, Eureka, Farrah Moan, Jaymes Mansfield, Kimora Blac, Nina Bo’Nina Brown, Peppermint, Sasha Velour, Shea Couleé, Trinity Taylor, and Valentina — right here.
RuPaul’s Drag Race returns in March, and we can’t wait. WATCH the teaser above to get a taste of what’s in store, and click through our gallery to see pics of all the new queens!
Here’s who we can look forward to seeing this season, and where they’re from:
Aja — Brooklyn, New York
Alexis Michelle — New York, New York
Charlie Hides — London, United Kingdom
Eureka — Johnson City, Tennessee
Farrah Moan — Las Vegas, Nevada
Jaymes Mansfield — Madison, Wisconsin
Kimora Blac — Las Vegas, Nevada
Nina Bo’Nina Brown — Atlanta, Georgia
Peppermint — New York, New York
Sasha Velour — Brooklyn, New York
Shea Couleé — Chicago, Illinois
Trinity Taylor — Orlando, Florida
Valentina — Los Angeles, California
You can watch their bios here!
HollywoodLifers, are you super excited for the new season? Stay tuned for the premiere date and time of RuPaul’s Drag Race on Logo!