Rumer Willis Shows Off Huge Lips In NYC — Did She Get Injections?

Watch out, Kylie Jenner! Rumer Willis stepped out in New York on Wednesday, February 1 with a very full pout, causing fans to speculate she had some lip injections. Look at the pics and tell us what you think below!

Rumer Willis looked so gorgeous on February 1 at the FISHBOWL bar opening party at the Dream Midtown hotel in New York City. Her eyes were defined with a dramatic cat eye liner and her lips were full and glossy.

In fact, some fans saw photos and commented her lips were a little too full, especially compared to her pout from a few years ago. I don’t know for sure, but it definitely looks like she got lip injections. Probably something like Restylane or Juvederm.

Either way, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant looked pretty, and she’s not alone if she did enhance her pout. A ton of stars are on the “big lips” band wagon. Kylie Jenner finally confirmed lip injections after denying it for months, and her now-famous lips have made her millions with her cosmetics line.

There has also been recent speculation about Khloe Kardashian getting fillers in her lips, sparked by a recent vacation photo. Kendall Jenner and Ellie Goulding have also been accused of getting lip injections. Kendall denied the accusations, saying: “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”

It’s a hot trend and honestly, it’s very sexy!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rumer Willis got lip injections?

