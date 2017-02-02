‘Riverdale’ Recap: [Spoiler] Gets Arrested As Jason’s Autopsy Unravels New Secrets

Image Courtesy of CW

The first arrest was made on this week’s episode of ‘Riverdale,’ and someone found out Archie’s big secret. However, that was just one of many.

Could Betty really be just friends with Archie? Could she forgive Veronica? She attempted both right away, but as every girl knows, that’s easier said than done. But there was a fourth member of that Riverdale square to worry about: Jughead.

Jughead: The Ideal Best Friend

Jughead played the part of Archie’s voice of reason this week; although their fall out hasn’t yet been revealed, we got a small glimpse at whatever went down. They were supposed to have gone on a road trip over Fourth of July weekend, but Archie flaked. After catching him with Miss Grundy, Jughead figured out it was because of her.

Naturally, Archie revealed to Jug that he and Grundy were at the lake the morning of Jason’s death, and that they heard a gunshot. He also told him they weren’t going forward because she advised him it would ruin what they had. Thankfully, Jughead wasn’t blinded by the lust of hooking up with a teacher, and convinced his friend it wasn’t right. Eventually, Archie told Grundy he was going forward — at least he had intended to.

Cheryl on the other hand, finally dealt with her brother’s death — after throwing a pep rally in his honor. She took multiple jabs at everyone — even getting closer to Betty only to ask her about her “crazy” sister to see if she was the killer — but then it finally hit her that he was dead. When she did breakdown, Veronica was there for her, proving to Betty she was not the monster Betty convinced herself she was; seeing her be there for a horrific person like Cheryl, made her forgive her. (Also, Betty has a dark side. I have to point out for a moment that when Cheryl did call her sister crazy, Betty told her to get out of her house before she killed her, and um, I was scared.)

That led to my favorite scene so far in the series, Jughead, Veronica, Betty and Archie gathered around a table at Pop’s; no, Betty wasn’t over Archie and didn’t totally trust Veronica, but they made a truce never to let a guy in between them and for a few hours, the four of them just looked like stereotypical high school friends.

‘I’m Guilty’

That all changed the next morning; when Archie was on his way to tell his principal he was at the lake on July Fourth, the principal and the police headed into Cheryl’s classroom to arrest her. And aloud, she admitted she was guilty. No, that wasn’t the episode’s shocking moment. Jason’s autopsy revealed that Jason didn’t die on July Fourth — but actually a week later.

So what could have happened? Well I have to bring up one more possible suspect: Betty’s mother. She happened to pay off the coroner to find out the results early, and take a look at the body up close; reporter or not, that’s creepy.

My killer theory of the week: Miss Grundy. She’s just too sketch. Right? She was probably hooking up with Jason, too.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think killed Jason?

