This is so cool! Nintendo is promoting their new video game system, Nintendo Switch, with an incredible Super Bowl ad. The commercial will air during the BigGame, but you can watch it now. Check it out here!



90s kids, rejoice! The Legend of Zelda is coming back, but with a twist. Nintendo will be showing off their new video game system, the Nintendo Switch, during the biggest event of the year — the Super Bowl. This is the first time the brand will have an ad during the Big Game. Not only will the new console be shown to such a large audience, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild is tied in with the release. And it’s super awesome!

The ad, which will air during the fourth quarter of the game, promotes the incredible features of the video game system. The spot shows a gamer waking up and turning on his Nintendo Switch on his hand-held console, but later he plugs the device into the television and then it’s magic as the game continues on the huge flat screen. The commercial from the brand also utilizes Imagine Dragons’ song “Believer” in the background to highlight the creativity of the ad. How cool!

What’s even more incredible is the fact that the Switch also boasts an ability for the hand-held console to split into two controllers so you can play a game with a friend on the big screen. In addition, The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wind is the game featured in the ad and will be released at the same time as the video game system, roughly a month after the Super Bowl — in early March. What better way to promote a new game and an awesome device than during the Big Game?!

“The most anticipated video game of the year will be seen on the biggest stage of the year,” Nicolas Chavez, Nintendo of America’s VP of marketing, said in a statement to AdWeek. “Nintendo Switch will change how, when and where people play games. It’s only fitting that we’re changing how, when and where we advertise those games.” We can’t wait to see this device in action!

