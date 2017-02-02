Naomi Campbell Rocks Same Gap Pocket Tee She Debuted In 1992 Ad 25 Years Later

Talk about a #tbt! Gap has us totally feeling nostalgic with their latest ‘Generation Gap’ campaign as they tapped supermodel Naomi Campbell, Rumer Willis, Evan Ross, Lizzy Jagger, Coco Gordon and Chelsea Tyler to star in the brand’s new ad, showing off the Archive Re-Issue collection.

Naomi Campbell, 46, is serving up some serious déjà vu in Gap’s Archive Re-Issue campaign, showing off the same silhouette she first rocked in the brand’s campaign in 1992. Naomi is joined by a slew of famous faces as they all show off iconic, classic styles for both men and women from the brand, brought back from the ’90s, including everything from the timeless pocket tee to the bodysuit. Everyone who is featured in the shoot has personal ties to the iconic items in the collection, which will all be available in stores and online come Feb. 7. Along with Naomi, you can see Rumer Willis, Evan Ross, Lizzy Jagger, Coco Gordon and Chelsea Tyler. “It’s an honor to be here, in the same outfit that I wore twenty years ago in my Gap ad,” Naomi said. “The creativity in the ‘90s is something I’m so grateful that I got to be a part of and to see and to learn from and to draw inspiration from.”



Lizzy Jagger is showing off a classic black bodysuit, the very same silhouette her mother, Jerry Hall, rocked in 1991. “The classic look for anyone is not just a ‘90’s look. The white t-shirt and jeans look has gone through the decades and is still around, and I think of that as being really Gap,” Lizzy said.

Evan Ross is rocking the sleeveless Logo Tee as a tribute to his mom, Diana Ross, who wore a simple tank in her 1991 ad. “Gap can transcend all eras. It still feels relevant. It looks like what we would be wearing right now… it is at the cusp of what we’re doing right now,” he said.

Chelsea Tyler, songstress and daughter of Steven Tyler, is rocking a sleeveless tee and reverse pleated jeans, channeling her dad’s 1997 commercial for the brand’s “Easy Fit Jeans.” “Gap is taking something so classic that we all know and is so quintessential in our minds but has a new spin and current feeling to it,” she said.

Rumer Willis wore the cropped denim jacket that totally reminded us of the look her mom, Demi Moore, sported in 1990 ad, which was paired with the henley bodysuit. “Gap was really the first brand to come out of the box… and do different and interesting things,” Rumer said.

Coco Gordon rocks the navy icon leather jacket with a short-sleeve mockneck tee and high-rise denim shorts, totally channeling images of her mom, Kim Gordon, in a pocket tee in her 1990 ad. “My mom always bought me Gap clothes… we definitely went to the Gap for my cool clothes.”

Check out the images above and be sure to shop the classic pieces when the collection launches Feb. 7.