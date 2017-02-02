Matthew McConaughey Wants To ‘Embrace’ Trump Though His Wife’s An Immigrant

Many have blasted Donald Trump over his ‘Muslim ban,’ Mexican wall and anti-immigration policies, but Matthew McConaughey is alright, alright, alright with working with him! He said it’s time for everyone to support Trump, even though Matthew’s wife would have been deported under Trump’s policies!

Matthew McConaughey’s shocking display of bromance towards President Donald Trump, 70, came while he was speaking with ChanelFi about his film, Gold, according to PEOPLE. As with most conversations these days, it turned political with the interview reportedly saying that the film was a clash between “redneck America” and “East Coast elites.” When asked if Americans need to give Trump a chance, Matthew, 47, said, “Well, they don’t have a choice now.”

“He’s our president,” he added. “And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had. At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

When this interview was conducted is not yet known, so it’s possible Matthew’s comments came before Trump issued his “Muslim Ban.” However, Donald built his political career by promising to kick out undocumented immigrants living in America. Guess who was once an immigrant living in America? Matthew’s wife, Camila Alves, 35, according to People.

The Brazilian bombshell travelled to Los Angeles to visit her aunt and decided to stay. She would become a naturalized U.S. citizen on Aug. 4, 2015, three years after she married Matthew. It’s shocking that Matthew would want to “embrace” a man whose policies (and whose Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, 70, who is notoriously anti-immigration) aim to deport people just like his wife. Some fans on Twitter expressed their disappointment in Matthew and pointed out how voicing their opposition is as American as apple pie.

Matthew McConaughey what are y'all gonna do with Trump deports your wife and "those aren't Amerikkkans!!"Kids? Gonna support him then? Think — (((merida montero))) (@Goodluckbeer) February 2, 2017

@mashable @McConaughey I disagree. This country was built by people who spoke up against, rather than embraced, that which posed a threat. — panem et circenses (@alt_gcs) February 2, 2017

When u find out ur crush @mcconaughey is a Trump supporter.. The heartache 💔😖 — Tia Dee (@TiaDDiva) February 2, 2017

Well, so much for @McConaughey — Mike Kuykendall (@geek_mojo) February 2, 2017

One celebrity who’s not willing to shake hands with Trump (and there are many of them) is Bruce Springsteen, 67. “The Boss” decided to trash the president’s Muslim ban during a Jan. 30 concert. “America is a nation of immigrants and we find this anti-democratic and fundamentally Un-American,” he said before launching into his song, “American Land.” So, while Matthew is willing to extend a hand out to President Trump, Bruce — and many more — are only willing to give Donald the finger.

What do you think about Matthew’s comments, HollywoodLifers? Do you agree with Matthew’s comments? Should people stop protesting and shake hands with Trump?