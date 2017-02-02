Courtesy of Instagram

Boy, bye! Mariah Carey puts her best assets on display in some seriously sexy lingerie as she sings about no longer loving her ex-fiance, James Packer. Check out the ‘I Don’t’ video teaser!

Mariah Carey, 46, sure knows how to make a man regret his mistakes. In the sultry teaser for her upcoming “I Don’t” music video, the diva can be seen in quite a few different pairs of sexy lingerie that must have her ex, James Packer, 49, drooling.

Interestingly enough, the first time we see Mariah in the video she appears to be wearing a stunning white wedding gown as she looks up at the camera with a smirk. She then flips her middle finger at the camera, which is holding a gigantic diamond engagement ring. The shade is SO real!

The next time we see her she’s in a black latex bodysuit with long sleeves, and thin straps wrapped over her chest and abdomen. Moments later we see her in white lace lingerie, complete with fishnets and a garter belt high up on her thigh, as she lays back on a convertible and sings seductively into the camera. At one point she sticks her flawless leg up in the air and runs her hand down the side as if showing James what he is definitely missing these days. Tell ’em, girl!

