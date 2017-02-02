Malia Obama Wears Mom Jeans On First Day Of Internship: How You Can Rock The Trend

Malia Obama is all about mom jeans! The former first daughter rocked a head-turning pair of high-waisted denim for the first day of her internship…and she isn’t alone! It’s no secret that the trend has totally taken over so we’ve rounded up a slew of our fave style stars in mom jeans. Check out how they sported the silhouette and read on for our tips on how to pull off the trend perfectly.

Malia Obama, 18, turned heads with her casual, cool fashion statement when she stepped out in NYC and showed off her stellar street-style on the first day of her internship at the Weinstein Company on Feb. 1. The teen rocked a pair of light denim, high-waisted cropped jeans, totally owning the mom jeans trend in the silhouette, which she paired with a brown belt to cinch in her waist. Malia stayed true to the casual vibes of the outfit, pairing the denim with a black crop top that revealed a sliver of her skin. Boots and socks polished off the outfit, which she paired with an oversized jacket and a fresh blowout, a backpack slung over her shoulder. See Malia’s major mom jeans look HERE.

The former first daughter is totally dominating the trend and it isn’t surprising to see the trendy teen show it off — especially since a slew of our fave celebs also can’t seem to get enough of the silhouette. Retro, high-waisted jeans have totally taken over!

If you want to sport the silhouette, we recommend tucking in a blouse or tee so you can let the style really stand out. Malia did just that by accessorizing with a belt and pairing the jeans with a crop top! While she kept the look casual you can easily dress it up with heels or toughen it up with a leather jacket — the options are endless, it’s all about finding the right combo that works for your body type.

What did you think of Malia’s casual internship outfit? Are you loving the way she boldly rocked the mom jeans trend? Do you love this denim silhouette? Check out all the stars who can’t get enough of the style and let us know if you’re wearing them this season.

