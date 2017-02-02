Malia Obama: Why She’s Loving Her New ‘Normal’ Life In NYC Working At Weinstein

REX/Shutterstock

Malia Obama is still getting in the swing of working in NYC, but the former first daughter is totally loving her new ‘normal’ life at the Weinstein Company, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why it’s so easy for her to embrace the intern hustle!

Malia Obama came straight from the White House to the Big Apple, and yet the former first daughter still adapted to her new surroundings and lifestyle with ease. The 18-year-old is surpassing all expectations while earning her stripes in the entertainment business as an intern for the acclaimed Harvey Weinstein Company. “She’s fitting in very well, she’s very bright and has zero attitude,” a source close to the star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The rest of the staff is obviously pretty curious about Malia and she’s the most popular intern we’ve ever had.”

Our source continued, “She’s the only one that I know of that’s ever come to the office with their own bodyguards. Other than that though she seems like any other college student. She said she loves living here, she’s finally getting a chance to live a normal life, I think it’s a relief for her.” Malia arrived for her first day of work on Feb. 1, rocking a pair of high-waist jeans and an over sized peach jacket. She definitely dressed to impress, opting for a chic and classy fashion approach to make a stellar impression. As we expected, the scholar is already slaying the game!

The soon-to-be Harvard student has already been pitching movie scripts to top executives, according to TMZ. Even though this is an entry position, higher-ups are already trusting her with big projects, allowing her to choose her favorite scripts for publication consideration! Malia’s gig will continue until the spring, and at that point, she could be considered for a full-time position. The ambitious beauty already has an impressive resume on set, as it was reported that she collaborated with Lena Dunham on Girls in 2015, when she was only 17-years-old!

HollywoodLifers, are you impressed with Malia’s easy transition into the work world? Tell us!

