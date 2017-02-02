Lady Gaga Rocks Patriotic Red, White & Blue Outfit For Super Bowl Press Conference

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga looked ready to rock the Super Bowl stage when she stepped out for a halftime press conference mere days before her big performance as she rocked red, white, and blue from head-to-toe, looking beyond glam for the appearance — did you love her look as much as we did?

Lady Gaga, 30, was all smiles as she arrived at the Pepsi Zero Sugar press conference to discuss the Super Bowl 51 halftime show in Houston, Texas on Feb. 2 where she rocked an outfit that totally caught our attention, dressing up in a patriotic outfit.



From sexy costumes to downright weird and wacky looks, we’ve seen Gaga in so many different outfits — and we totally loved the vibe she exuded for the press conference! Her look might have turned heads but it was actually toned down for the songstress, who paired a long red and blue wraparound skirt with a matching long-sleeved top, which she wore tucked-in to highlight her tiny waist. Matching shoes polished off the look and her voluminous hair was totally Texas! Her skirt opened as she walked, giving way to her toned legs, allowing her to show some skin in the relatively covered-up outfit.

We weren’t surprised in the slightest to see Gaga wearing a patriotic outfit, especially since she donned red, white, and blue when she performed the national anthem at Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in California, rocking a bold red pantsuit and a pair of patriotic platforms that totally stood out as she performed!

Although she didn’t reveal too much about the show we’re sure it’s going to unforgettable and she’s going to pull out all the stops at the game — and after seeing her at the press conference today we can’t wait to see what Gaga wears during her Super Bowl performance on Sunday! What did you think of her latest look?

