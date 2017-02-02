Kylie Jenner Poses For Wax Figure Treatment Wearing Sky High Stilettos — See Pics

You will soon be able to hang out with Kylie Jenner whenever you want! The reality star is getting her very own sexy wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, CA, and she just gave us a sneak peak into the design process! Watch her pose in skin tight spandex and sky-high heels, here!

In just a few months, you will be able to find Kylie Jenner, 19, in Hollywood, CA, at Madame Tussauds wax museum! KJ couldn’t contain her excitement on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when she gushed over the first meeting for her very own wax figure. She posed seductively, in curve hugging spandex and sexy stilettos — And, lucky for you, we have all of the epic videos. Watch them, above!

#Kyliecosmetics 🤗🤗🤗 A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

The reality star gave us an up-close-and-personal look at the official treatment and measurements for her wax figure, that she said would take up to “six months” to complete! She stood atop a white sheet with a platform underneath her stunning heels to make sure everything was just right for her special honor.

The sexy star had her curves on display in a grey bra and spandex on her bottom, and we’re thinking that her wax figure is going to show off all of her best assets. She had her long, dark locks down to her waist, and she rocked a full face of flawless makeup. The wax figure is so precise that they had to use special tools to make sure Kylie’s skin color was just right.

#kyliejenner x #madametussauds ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:02am PST

However, after Kylie showed off her new project on social media, she immediately had to respond to haters who accused her of trying to make her skin tone darker on the wax figure. When she posted a photo to her Snapchat of different skin tone colors that said, “finding my skin tone,” haters slammed Kylie for trying to make her skin appear darker than it actually is.

Well, she wasn’t going to let that one slide. Ky silenced the haters when she took to her Snap on the same day of her wax figure treatment and said: “I’m not trying to make my wax figure darker than I am, you f–kin idiots. They were mixing all those colors on a palette, not me. Stop reaching. I don’t even have say in this, so let’s leave it to the professionals, people.” Mic drop!

Kylie’s wax figure will join the likes of some familiar faces — her sisters! Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kendall Jenner, 21, both have wax figures at Madame Tussauds. And, it looks like it’ll be a family affair, because Kylie’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, 39, has a wax figure at the popular Hollywood museum! Congrats, Ky!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Kylie’s wax figure will look like? Tell us below!