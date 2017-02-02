Kids do the darndest things… and are apparently much smarter than their parents. Of course, a mother might watch the King’s Hawaiian Super Bowl commercial and suggest kids are much smarter than their fathers. Now it’s time for you to decide.

Known mostly for their insanely delicious sweet rolls, King’s Hawaiian might also be familiar as that company that pulls the curtain back on kids doing incredible things. Tell us you’ve seen the one where a dog and baby team up to steal all the rolls, seemingly blaming their dad in the process. The tradition continues with the company’s latest commercial, made specifically for Super Bowl LI, which pits a pair of toddlers against their unaware fathers.

Much like Piper Laurie‘s elaborate fake desk on Twin Peaks, the ad features two guys going to great lengths to keep their bread goods to themselves. “This stuff disappears in our house,” says dad #1 to dad #2 as they unload the groceries ahead of the big game. “Check this out,” muses dad #2 before revealing his top secret hiding place. Spoiler alert: it’s an insanely detailed false cabinet.

Having seemingly thought of everything, the men go about their business with the confidence that their King’s Hawaiian Sweet Rolls will be waiting for them when needed. What they don’t account for is the curious minds of their kids, who discover the Narnia of soft, sweet baked goods. “Check this out,” exclaims dad #2’s son as he opens a grandfather clock on the other side of the kitchen wall, “there’s always King’s Hawaiian rolls inside.”

The question is… how many rolls can two kids put away before their caught with the evidence? You’ve got to watch the whole clip, though, because there are consequences to taking things that magically appear in strange places. And if you’re in the mood for more odd occurrences, another ad featuring Humpty Dumpty will have you avoiding poached eggs for a while.

