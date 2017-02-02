SplashNews

Kim Kardashian, is that you?! The gorgeous reality star left a grueling 9 hour long deposition for her robbery case on Feb. 2 looking a little different. Not stressed or tired, but orange! Our fave girl went a little craycray with the spray tan this week. Check it out!

Whoa! Has Kim Kardashian started taking beauty advice from Donald Trump, 70?! The fashion maven stepped out of the NYC courthouse where she was giving her deposition on Feb. 2, and we were stunned to see her skin looking a little too bronzed. As in, totally orange! Her face, cleavage and even the backs of her hands has the shiny overly sunkissed look of a gal who went a little crazy with the spray-tan. Yikes!

We can’t blame Kimmy for the fashion faux pas, however, because the poor thing was locked up in the court for a whopping NINE HOURS giving her deposition for her harrowing Paris robbery. Considering how long she was trapped there, she still looked totally fabulous!

Kim stepped out of the office looking fierce in an over-sized black jacket revealing her amazing cleavage, and a pair of thigh-high animal skin boots. Despite her orangy glow, her neutral makeup and incredibly sleek, shiny hair were still on-point. Of course she’s rocking her now-signature lip ring in the middle of her plump lips, and we’re living for the edgy look!

We do know Kim is a big fan of her spray tans, and a source even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it was coming between her and hubby Kanye West because it was messing up their fancy sheets. “Kim and Kanye have [their sheets] custom made and they run over $3,000, so when Kim gets in bed after a spray tan and it gets all over them, Kanye freaks out! It’s such an ordeal,” an insider revealed. “So she’ll ask the maid to bleach the stains out and then the sheets get all rough and it’s like 3 grand down the drain.” Uh oh! Take a good shower tonight, Kim!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim looks too orange? Let us know!

