Kim Kardashian Flaunts Nipples In Sheer Skin-Tight Tank On Night Out In Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian brazenly flashed her nipples in a sheer skin-tight top while in Costa Rica, leaving little to the imagination during her exotic getaway. The reality star dressed to impress and definitely turned heads! See the jaw-dropping pics!

Kim Kardashian, 36, lived up to her stylish reputation during her exotic Costa Rican vacation, rocking one of her raciest looks since stepping back into the spotlight. The reality star proudly flashed her nipples while wearing a sheer skin-tight top, in a series of sizzling photos released Feb. 2. She tucked the blouse into a pair of see-through black pants, which accentuated her curvaceous frame. Opting for light makeup and long voluminous locks, Kim appeared to be in high spirits while enjoying a night out with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian. SEE THE SEXY PICS.

The ladies have already returned home to the United States, after having a blast with several of their family members. Kim was recently spotted taking North West, 3, to a performance of Swan Lake at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. North was even wearing an adorable yellow Kanye West inspired design for their sweet mother-daughter outing!

The reality star was also spotted departing a courthouse on Feb. 2 after being deposed for nine hours about her Paris robbery. In a recently dropped promo of KUWTK, Kim cries about her jewelry heist, while also demanding they get more serious when it comes to their security measures. Meanwhile, the highly anticipated premiere for season 13 is right around the corner, airing March 5. Fans can hardly wait to get a behind-the-scenes look at the latest drama.

Kim also announced on Feb. 1 that she’s starting a book club with Chrissy Teigen, 31, and her hairstylist Jen Atkin. One of Kim’s favorite novels, Embraced By The Light, will be their first read. Luckily, fans are able to get involved, since she assured Twitter that “everyone’s invited!!!”

