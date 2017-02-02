Kids’ Choice Awards 2017 Nominations: Chainsmokers, Anna Kendrick & More

Image Courtesy of Disney/Universal Pictures

Who will get slimed? Nickelodeon just revealed the full list of nominees for their 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards, with new categories and never-before nominees! With host John Cena kicking off the show on March 11, will your favorite take home the blimp?

TELEVISION:

Favorite TV Show – Kids’ Show

Game Shakers

Girl Meets World

Henry Danger

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn

The Thundermans

Favorite TV Show – Family Show

Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Fuller House

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash

Favorite Reality Show

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent

American Ninja Warrior

Paradise Run

Shark Tank

The Voice

Favorite Cartoon

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks

SpongeBob SquarePants

Teen Titans Go!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Amazing World of Gumball

The Loud House

Favorite Male TV Star

Benjamin Flores Jr. (Triple G, Game Shakers)

Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Jack Griffo (Max, The Thundermans)

Jace Norman (Henry, Henry Danger)

Casey Simpson (Ricky, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Tyrel Jackson Williams (Leo, Lab Rats)

Favorite Female TV Star

Rowan Blanchard (Riley, Girl Meets World)

Dove Cameron (Liv and Maddie, Liv and Maddie)

Lizzy Greene (Dawn, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe, The Thundermans)

Breanna Yde (Tomika, School of Rock)

Zendaya (K.C., K.C. Undercover)

FILM

Favorite Movie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Ghostbusters

Pete’s Dragon

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Favorite Movie Actor

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Will Arnett (Vernon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (Kevin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Movie Actress

Amy Adams (Lois, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Megan Fox (April, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Melissa McCarthy (Abby, Ghostbusters)

Kristen Wiig (Erin, Ghostbusters)

Favorite Animated Movie

Finding Dory

Moana

Sing

The Secret Life of Pets

Trolls

Zootopia

Favorite Voice From An Animated Movie

Ellen DeGeneres (Dory, Finding Dory)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls)

Justin Timberlake (Branch, Trolls)

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, Sing)

Favorite Villain

Helena Bonham Carter (The Red Queen, Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Idris Elba (Krall, Star Trek Beyond)

Will Ferrell (Mugatu, Zoolander 2)

Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets) *Note: animated

Charlize Theron (Ravenna, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Spencer Wilding (Darth Vader, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Ben Affleck (Batman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Henry Cavill (Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans (Captain America, Captain America: Civil War)

Chris Hemsworth (The Huntsman, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Captain America: Civil War)

Felicity Jones (Jyn, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique, X-Men: Apocalypse)

Zoe Saldana (Lieutenant Uhura, Star Trek Beyond)

BFF’s (Best Friends Forever)*

Ruby Barnhill & Mark Rylance (Sophie/BFG, The BFG)

Kevin Hart & Dwayne Johnson (Bob/Calvin, Central Intelligence)

Kevin Hart & Ice Cube (Ben/James, Ride Along 2)

Chris Pine & Zachary Quinto (Captain Kirk/Spock, Star Trek Beyond)

Neel Sethi & Bill Murray (Mowgli/ Baloo, Jungle Book)

Ben Stiller & Owen Wilson (Derek/Hansel, Zoolander 2)

Favorite Frenemies*

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Ben Affleck & Henry Cavill (Batman/Superman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Chris Evans & Robert Downey Jr. (Captain America/Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War)

Ginnifer Goodwin & Jason Bateman (Judy/Nick, Zootopia)

Dwayne Johnson & Auli’I Cravalho (Moana/Maui, Moana)

Anna Kendrick & Justin Timberlake (Poppy/Branch, Trolls)

Charlize Theron & Emily Blunt (Ravenna/Freya, The Huntsman: Winter’s War)

Most Wanted Pet*

Baloo from The Jungle Book (Bill Murray)

Dory from Finding Dory (Ellen DeGeneres)

Po from Kung Fu Panda 3 (Jack Black)

Red from The Angry Birds Movie (Jason Sudeikis)

Rosita from Sing (Reese Witherspoon)

Snowball from The Secret Life of Pets (Kevin Hart)

#Squad*

Captain America: Civil War – Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman

Finding Dory – Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks, Kaitlin Olson, Hayden Rolence, Willem Dafoe, Ed O’Neill, Ty Burrell, Eugene Levy

Ghostbusters – Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Felicity Jones, Forest Whitaker, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, Riz Ahmed, Mads Mikkelsen

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows – Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Alan Ritchson

X-Men: Apocalypse – James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Evan Peters, Tye Sheridan, Ben Hardy, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Sophie Turner, Alexandra Shipp, Olivia Munn

MUSIC

Favorite Music Group

The Chainsmokers

Fifth Harmony

Maroon 5

OneRepublic

Pentatonix

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Male Singer

Drake

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Justin Timberlake

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Singer

Adele

Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Selena Gomez

Rihanna

Meghan Trainor

Favorite Song

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Can’t Stop the Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Heathens – Twenty One Pilots

Send My Love (To Your New Lover) – Adele

Side to Side – Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj

Work from Home – Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign

Favorite New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Daya

Lukas Graham

Solange

Rae Sremmurd

Hailee Steinfeld

Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Music Video*

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

Can’t Stop The Feeling! – Justin Timberlake

Formation – Beyoncé

Juju On That Beat – Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall

Me Too – Meghan Trainor

Stressed Out – Twenty One Pilots

Favorite DJ/EDM Artist*

Martin Garrix

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

Skrillex

DJ Snake

Zedd

Favorite Soundtrack*

Hamilton

Me Before You

Moana

Sing

Suicide Squad

Trolls

Favorite Viral Music Artist*

Tiffany Alvord

Matty B

Carson Lueders

Johnny Orlando

Jacob Sartorius

JoJo Siwa

Favorite Global Music Star*

5 Seconds of Summer (Australia/New Zealand)

BIGBANG (Asia)

Bruno Mars (North America)

Little Mix (UK)

Shakira (South America)

Zara Larsson (Europe)

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite Video Game

Just Dance 2017

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Minecraft: Story Mode

Paper Mario: Color Splash

Pokémon Moon

