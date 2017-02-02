He’s BACK! Justin Bieber is taking on the Super Bowl with a new commercial, in which he shows off some of his wackiest dance moves for T-Mobile. Beliebers, you’re gonna love this!

Justin Bieber, 22, just surprised the world by premiering his Super Bowl 51 commercial with none other than T-Mobile. Looking more dapper than ever in a 3-piece suit and black rim glasses, Justin introduces himself as a “Celebration Expert” before taking us through the history of celebrating. Too funny!

Joining Justin in the commercial is Rob Gronkowski, 27, who plays for the New England Patriots. Best known as “Gronk”, the player portrays a caveman that Justin throws a football too so he can demonstrate the “spike.” From there, actors dressed as football players show of their best celebratory dance moves… until Terrell Owens, 43, joins in as a cheerleader!

But the best part of Justin’s T-Mobile commercial has to be the very end, when we finally get to watch the “Cold Water” singer show off his own moves. Asking fans to show him their own moves by using the #UnlimitedMoves tag, Justin starts breaking out into all sorts of different dances. From running in place to flailing his arms in the air, Justin definitely had fun coming up with these wild and wacky dance moves!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of Justin’s Super Bowl commercial? Comment below with your thoughts!