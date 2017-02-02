‘This Is Us’: Jack & Rebecca’s Wedding Photos Are Everything — Is Miguel The Best Man?

Image Courtesy of NBC

Talk about wedding goals! Jack and Rebecca’s relationship on ‘This Is Us’ is by far one of our favorite TV romances, so it’s no surprise that this week’s episode features their gorgeous wedding.

In the photos, just released by NBC, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) look absolutely adorable on their wedding day! The episode titled “I Call Marriage,” features what looks like a very intimate wedding between the pair, before having triplets, but unfortunately, also features Miguel and Shelly.

However, according to the episode description, the couple “break some devastating news to Jack and Rebecca, which makes them worry about their own relationship.” We assume it’s that they’re breaking up since we know Miguel moves on in sometime after Jack’s death.

Of course we’ve known for some time that Jack doesn’t exactly have a happy ending, but we’ve yet to find out how he dies. “It’s going to break some hearts wide open when it happens, but it’s a pretty amazing, magical moment to see what Dan has planned,” Milo, 39, told our sister publication, Variety.

Regardless of how amazing and magical that moment may be, we all know we’re going to be wrecked either way. Creator Dan Fogelman described the second half of the season as “heavy” and “dark,” when talking to EW. “People get sick and die. So we can’t just do a show where every week is this kind of emotional but very safe release. We also have to dive into the heavy stuff. So [in] the back half of the season, people are going to have to put on their seat belts a little bit. I just wrote the finale today and… it’s a doozy.”

