Harry Styles Flooded With Love From 1D On His Birthday: But What About Zayn?

Aw! All of Harry Styles’ mates from One Direction were quick to wish him nothing but the best for his 23rd birthday… well, almost all of them.

Harry Styles, 23, received a whole lot of love from both fans and friends on social media for his birthday on February 1. Of course fans were totally delighted to see Liam Payne, 23, Niall Horan, 23, and Louis Tomlinson, 25, wish Harry a happy birthday, but sadly there was one former member of One Direction who was missing: Zayn Malik, 24.

Liam was the first of the 1D dudes to wish Harry a happy birthday, affectionately calling him “H” and even throwing in a red balloon emoji. So cute! Niall chimed in next adding that he would see Harry “soon,” while Louis was the last to tweet and hoped Harry had a “sick” night celebrating.

Unfortunately, the only thing Zayn tweeted on Harry’s birthday was a RT from his record label promoting his song with Harry’s ex, Taylor Swift. Awkward.

@Harry_Styles Happy birthday H 🎈hope you've had a good one! Much love Payno x — Liam (@LiamPayne) February 1, 2017

@Harry_Styles happy birthday mate. Have a good day , see ya soon — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 1, 2017

@Harry_Styles happy birthday mate! Have a sick night — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 2, 2017

Now, to be fair, Zayn could have very well just texted Harry to say happy birthday. After all, they have been friends for years, and that’s a totally normal thing to do… but it still leaves fans

