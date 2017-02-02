Harry Styles Celebrates His Birthday With Adele & Cindy Crawford — But No One Direction?

FameFlyNet

Harry Styles made some magical memories with a slew of Hollywood A-listers on Feb. 1, when he celebrated his 23rd birthday at Cafe Habana in Malibu. Stars like Adele, Cuba Gooding Jr., and more were on hand, but noticeably absent was One Direction. So what gives?! We’ve got the details!

Harry Styles rang in his 23rd birthday on Feb. 1, while surrounded by approximately 30 friends at Cafe Habana in Malibu. And some of those 30 guests included Hollywood heavyweights like Cindy Crawford, her daughter, Kaia Gerber, and Adele. Cuba Gooding Jr. was also at the restaurant with his own friends during karaoke night, but he made sure to stop by and say happy birthday to Harry, Us Weekly reports.

Harry, who wore an open button-down shirt, white tee, jeans and boots, reportedly sat in a private section of the restaurant with his friends while he downed shots of Casamigos Tequila. Adele, on the other hand, enjoyed some margaritas!

Harry “was super excited” to hear someone take the mic and sing Prince‘s “Kiss” — “he was smiling during the entire song and threw a fist pump in the air at the chorus,” the source told Us Weekly.

Harry “looked like he was having a really good time with his friends,” the source added. But speaking of friends, where was One Direction? Not one single member from the band — Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne — attended the shindig, which upsets us. They’ve been like brothers to each other for many years, so it seems odd that they wouldn’t attend. Perhaps they were busy? Either way, we’re happy to see Harry had a good time with his close friends. To see all the birthday party pics, click through our gallery above.

