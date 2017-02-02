‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Recap: Meredith Desperately Tries To Track Down A Missing Alex

Image Courtesy of ABC

Where is Alex Karev? That’s what Meredith tried to figure out on the Feb. 2 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ after he supposedly accepted a plea bargain with the district attorney. To find out what happened, read our recap below!

After last week’s prison situation, we found Meredith and Maggie searching for information on Alex’s court case on the Feb. 2 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Apparently, Alex’s trial was indefinitely postponed, so Meredith assumed Alex did, in fact, accept the plea bargain. But no one could find him. And Jo was left dealing with her emotions — ones that spilled over into her work and affected the way she was treating her patients. She even reprimanded a guy for getting violent with his friend — sound familiar? Anyway, when Meredith finally went to go to bed at the end of the night, she found Alex sleeping in her bed. He said he was there the whole time. She was happy to see him, of course, but we still have no idea how he ended up there.

Meanwhile, Richard and the attendings set out to make Eliza’s first day a brutal one. Eliza’s plan was to win over each attending one by one, but Richard overheard her plan and let everyone know so they could undermine her. His plan was to keep Eliza from ever entering an OR — that way, she’d never have a chance to win over the doctors. Dr. Robbins banned her from the OR after she made a rude comment about Alex, and Dr. Avery denied her access to his OR when she tried to have Dr. Warren practice a surgery on a guy who needed his face reconstructed. When Dr. Bailey caught wind of this, she called an emergency meeting. No one showed up — it was part of the attendings sending a message to Bailey — so the meeting ended up just being an argument between Bailey and Richard.

And while everyone else searched for Alex and spent time dealing with Eliza, Owen spent his time looking for Amelia, who went missing after leaving a goodbye letter to him at their house. Stephanie got an email from Amelia saying she’d be out for a few days, but that’s all she knew. At least, that’s what we thought she knew, but it turned out that Amelia has been staying at Stephanie’s. Owen eventually figured that out, and when he confronted Stephanie, he asked if Amelia was sober (she is) and then he told her to tell Amelia to come home.

