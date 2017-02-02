Gabrielle Union’s 3 ‘Selfish’ Anti-Aging Secrets That Won’t Cost You Any Money

Courtesy of Women's Health Magazine

Gabrielle Union looks absolutely amazing for 44 years old — and although we know she eats healthy while she’s filming her TV show, she has a few tips and tricks that ANYONE can do, for FREE, to keep wrinkles at bay!

Gabrielle Union told Women’s Health for their March issue:

“I get asked all the time how I look so young. I don’t like needles. I’m not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face — I’m not there yet. I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don’t smoke, and I don’t have a hard life. Of course, as I’ve aged, everything on my body hurts! My hips, back, shoulders — lots of aches and pains. I dye my hair and people say, ‘You look young,’ but my gray hairs are saying, ‘She’s old as f-ck!’”

So we know she dyes her gray hairs. She’s human after all! But my favorite quote has to be THIS:

“My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no, and hell, no. We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it’s to our family, spouses, or careers. I sleep eight hours a day and don’t let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don’t have any wrinkles.”

YASS, GAB. Drink water, sleep 8 hours, say no to people and DON’T STRESS. This advice is honest and amazing.

Gabrielle says her diet is extremely strict while she is filming Being Mary Jane: “I I’m eating vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, low-sodium, low-sugar, low-carbs. I feel very focused when I eat like that, and it keeps me lean. I don’t like tofu, and a lot of vegan foods that claim to taste ‘just like spare ribs’ have so much salt and sugar it defeats the purpose. I stick to quinoa, couscous, lentils, brown rice, beans, vegetables, juices, acai bowls, and gluten-free oatmeal.”

She says she once tried a liquid cleanse and she “couldn’t function.”

Once she isn’t in production though, all bets are off! Gab says: “I’m going to have a margarita. I’m not going to get the skinny one. I’m going to get the one with all of the freaking calories. I’m going to have a cheeseburger, I’m going to have a pound of bacon. And then maybe the next day, I’ll try to pull it together, but I try not to be too crazy with it. I’m never going to turn down a burger. Ever. Especially if there’s bacon and cheese on it.”

Love that balance!

