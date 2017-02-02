Donald Trump Slams Australia Again: Taking In Their Refugees Is A ‘Dumb Deal’

REX Shutterstock

Did Donald Trump just demolish one of the United States’ closest allies? After President Trump had a ‘heated’ phone call with Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, he took to Twitter to slam Australia, calling their refugee deal with the U.S., ‘dumb,’ on Feb. 1. Get the shocking details here.

Australia is an important ally to the United States, but did President Donald Trump, 70, miss that memo? He took to Twitter, Feb. 1 to slam Australia for wanting to honor a deal that the U.S. would take in 1,250 refugees that are currently being held in an Australian detention center — A deal that was made when Barack Obama, 55, was President. Trump tweeted that the deal was “dumb” and that he would be looking into it…

Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2017

Just before his scathing Tweet, President Trump had a “hostile and tense” phone call, Jan. 28, with Australian Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, 62, according to multiple reports. During the phone call, Trump reportedly said that it was “the worst by far” of his multiple calls with world leaders that day. The conversation was heated, as reported by The Washington Post, and Trump apparently said that the U.S.-Australia refugee deal was “the worst deal ever.” Trump reportedly even accused Turnbull of trying to export the “next Boston Bombers” to the U.S. Wow.

When Turnbull was questioned by reporters about his phone call with President Trump, he refused to comment on the reports that they had a tense exchange. However, he did admit, “I always stand up for Australia in ever forum.” Hmm…

Trump’s reported negative phone call with Australia comes right after he signed an executive order [Jan. 27] that suspended refugee resettlement for 120 days, and banned the entry of individuals into the U.S. from predominantly Muslim countries — Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen, for 90 days.

His exchange with Turnbull also comes after Mexican President, Enrique Peña Nieto, canceled his scheduled meeting with Trump because of a threat Trump fired at him on Twitter. On Jan. 26, the President tweeted that Mexico better pay for the border wall, or he would potentially cancel his upcoming meeting with Nieto at The White House that was set for Jan. 31.

Before Trump had the chance to honor his threat, Nieto beat him to it and canceled their meeting. He fired back a Trump in the same manner by tweeting his cancelation, Jan. 26. However, Nieto did admit that Mexico still “wants to work with the United States to come to an agreement that can be mutually beneficial.”

Trump has reaffirmed that the U.S. has nothing to worry about when it comes to his conversations with allies, however, these reports have a lot of people concerned. HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Trump’s first days in office? Tell us below.

