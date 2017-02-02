New England Patriots: 15 Obsessed Celebrity Fans Cheering Them On In Super Bowl 51

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Twitter

The New England Patriots have some of the most ride-or-die fans, and some of the biggest names in Hollywood will be cheering them on in Super Bowl 51. From Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to Captain America himself, check out the stars pulling for the Pats.

If there’s one person who could be called the New England Patriots biggest fan, perhaps it’s the woman who married Tom Brady? Gisele Bundchen, 36, will be rooting on Tom, 39, when he and his team take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Along with Giesele, Olivia Culpo, 24, and Adriana Lima, 35, are mixing love with football. Olivia has been dating Danny Amendola, 31, while Adriana’s bae is the Patriots’ hunky wide receiver, Julian Edelman, 30.

While Ben Affleck, 44, and Matt Damon, 46, aren’t technically in a romantic relationship with Tom Brady, they certainly have crushed opening on the Patriots quarterback. What, no love for Rob Gronkowski, 27, guys? If there could be any buddies who rep Boston bigger than Matt and Ben, it’s the brothers Walberg – Mark, 45, and Donnie, 47.

Now, Chris Evans, 35, might not have a burger joint or a gold record like the Walberg brothers, but he’s Captain freakin’ America. And he happens to be one of the biggest Patriots fans around. In fact, he made a bet with fellow Marvel movie superstar, Chris Pratt, 37, in Super Bowl 49.

Chris Pratt’s a huge Seattle Seahawks fan, and after they lost to the Pats, he dressed up as Star-Lord and visit a Boston based children’s hospital. Chris turned out to be a good guy, as he also dressed up as Captain America to visit a Seattle hospital, per The Hollywood Reporter.

John Krasinski, 37, and Dane Cook, 44, will be hoping Chris Hogan, 28, make the game-winning catch, while singers Joey McIntyre, 44, and Scott McCreery, 23, will be crooning a happy tune if the Pats take home the Lombardi trophy. Maybe they can as Steven Tyler, 68, to join, as the Aerosmith frontman is also a Pats fan.

Kellan Lutz, 31, will be over the moon if the Pats claim victors, Maria Menounos, 38, may try to get a smile out of head coach Bill Belichick, 64. After all, if he wins, he becomes the coach with the most Super Bowl victories in history.

Check out the gallery for all the celeb Pats fans, HollywoodLifers. Do you want the Patriots to win the Super Bowl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.