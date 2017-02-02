16 Celebrity Couples Who Have Twins: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Brangelina & More

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Beyonce & Jay Z are in good company! As shocking as it was when Beyonce announced she’s expecting twins, having two babies at once isn’t as rare in Hollywood as you may think. From Mariah Carey’s little ones to Neil Patrick Harris’ adorable tots, you’ll LOVE these super precious pics of celebs’ twins!

Welcome to the club! Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are expecting twins later this year, and after their bombshell announcement on Feb. 1, we couldn’t help but remember all the other celeb couples who have twins also — there’s actually WAY more than you may think! Mariah Carey, 46, and Nick Cannon‘s, 36, kids immediately come to mind, but don’t forget about Julia Roberts‘, 49, little ones or Matt Bomber‘s, 39!

After suffering a tragic miscarriage following her April 2008 wedding to Nick — just like Beyonce had a miscarriage before giving birth to Blue Ivy, 5 — Mariah was thrilled to announce back in 2010 that she was pregnant with twins! She has since divorced Nick, but the comedian will never forget his ex-wife’s face when they learned the news. “It was priceless,” Nick told Us Weekly at the time.”We definitely cried… We still cry all the time. It’s an emotional journey.” Aw!

And we can only imagine that Nick and Mariah’s five-year-olds: Moroccan Scott and Monroe will be good friends with Bey and Jay’s newest additions. After all, they’re already BFFs with Blue! Meeting up in December for Mariah’s NYC All I Want for Christmas Is You concert, the three were even photographed together — WITH their famous moms — and it was everything! On top of that, Mariah offered super sweet congratulations to Queen Bey and Jay Z upon hearing their exciting pregnancy news.

“Congrats Bey and Jay!!! I’m so happy for you both,” the Mariah’s World star commented on Beyoncé’s record-breaking Instagram announcement. “Having twins is the most incredible experience ever! Love, Mariah and the twins.” Aw! We can’t wait to see how much love the little ones will receive once they’re actually born! Take a look at our photo gallery above and check out other celeb couples who have been blessed with twins.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Bey and Jay are having twins? Do you think they’ll be fraternal or identical?

