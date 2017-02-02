Busch Introduces ‘The Busch Guy’ In Awkward & Hilarious Super Bowl Commercial

Another debut! Busch introduces a new character — ‘The Busch Guy’ — in their first ad for the Super Bowl! It’s awkwardly funny, but definitely a good one. Check out the vid!

Hello…it’s “The Busch Guy!” Anheuser-Busch is bringing a new face to the scene in their first Super Bowl advertisement. The beverage company, also behind Bud Light, is introducing “The Busch Guy” — a flannel-clad young male who wants to educate you about some good beer. We’re intrigued!

The awkward yet funny video shows the handsome man standing in the wilderness by a blissful creek holding his can of Busch. He then continues to explain some qualities of the beverage, especially the sound of opening a can. The noise attracts wildlife, such as a deer and an owl, because it’s just that amazing. Who knew the sound of beer could mean so much?

The company explains their choosing of the muscular male for the commercial. “He is really a representation of the brand, and later in the year, you’ll see him interact more with consumers, if you will, in other TV advertising. And we really just want to have some fun with him,” Chelsea Phillips, senior director at the brand said. “Obviously, he’s got some great facial expressions, as you’ll see coming up, and it’s a good runway for us. And he’s a good spokesman to do it.” A hot hunk definitely can bring in some customers!

Anheuser-Busch is hoping to grow their brand. “We’re excited to continue to fuel the momentum using the Super Bowl as an asset,” the senior director continued. They hope to have “positive momentum” from its “return to the racing space.” After seeing this commercial, we definitely think there will be some major movement!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this Super Bowl commercial for Busch?