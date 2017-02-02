Image Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Brace yourself; Beyonce just shared a ton of new photos of her bump, proving that even pregnant, she’s still perfect. Who else swims underwater for a full shoot while expecting twins? Only. Queen. Bey.

Beyonce Knowles‘ original pregnancy announcement immediately broke the internet on Feb. 1, when the singer revealed she was not only pregnant, but expecting twins with Jay Z, 47. However, that was just the beginning. The 35-year-old singer took to her website the next morning to also post a huge gallery of photos; there are photos of her underwater, photos of her completely naked covering her breasts, a photo of her lying down on a throne cradling her bump, and one of my favorites, her lying down handing a flower to Blue Ivy. There’s also one of Blue trying to kiss the bump which could not be cuter.

As we told you before Bey’s big announcement, Blue Ivy has also been hoping for a sibling! “She loves sharing her toys with her friends and when she plays with her dolls she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy,” an insider told us. “She’d be a sweet and protective big sis either way.”

“Beyonce is definitely overjoyed over her pregnancy,” a source told HollywoodLife.com exclusively following her epic announcement. “She and Jay Z have been dreaming of having another baby for years and now they are having two! It’s twice as special!” Our source also added that they were having a hard time getting pregnant before they found out they were expecting. “Bey was honestly beginning to lose hope. “She was terrified at some points. But in the end, she and Jay had faith that it would happen. Now they are on cloud nine!”

