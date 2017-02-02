Beyonce: Internet’s Still Freaking Out Over Her Pregnancy — See Best Memes & Reactions

Courtesy of Instagram

Beyonce literally broke the internet with her pregnancy reveal. As endless likes came pouring in by the millions, other creative souls expressed their emotions in a more original way. The Twitter-sphere is PACKED with must-see memes and reactions, so check it out!

If you guys experienced some kind of weird technological black out yesterday, blame Beyonce, 35! Her Feb. 1 pregnancy announcement racked up so many likes, it not only beat Selena Gomez‘s top record, but simultaneously broke the internet as well. THANKS A LOT, BEYONCE! Just kidding! We’re over the moon about her unexpected twins reveal, and so is the rest of the world. Fans STILL can’t get over the amazing news, so they’re channeling their emotions into hilarious reaction tweets.

Beyoncé is pregnant…With twins. I have hope. my faith is restored. amen. pic.twitter.com/okxExMj8W8 — queen quen (@quenblackwell) February 1, 2017

BEYONCÉ PREGNANT SO THAT MEAN THE WHOLE HIVE PREGNANT! CONGRATS, FELLOW BEES! pic.twitter.com/TL0R7ma47h — Aureius ⚡️ (@Bad_Beyhavior) February 1, 2017

me: why do yall care so much about celebs lives

Beyoncé: i am pregnant with twins

me: pic.twitter.com/xBysZOsHqp — Typical Girl (@SoDamnTrue) February 1, 2017

Someone: Hi-

Me: BEYONCÉ IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS pic.twitter.com/gtMtb9Jbgm — Kardashian Reactions (@KardashianReact) February 2, 2017

When you find out Beyoncé is pregnant… pic.twitter.com/2iD5eTgLYr — DYLAN EVANS (@MrDylanEvans) February 2, 2017

Them: "Beyoncé ain't pregnant." "These babies for Illuminati" "She's faking her pregnancy" "Babies going to be nappy headed like blue"

Me: pic.twitter.com/NXQfglenwm — Da'Vone (@_KWAT20) February 1, 2017

me to every man i see after Beyonce's pregnancy announcement pic.twitter.com/vUfQ81Tylp — reggie (@1942bs) February 1, 2017

And as I finished a long day of celebrating Beyoncé's pregnancy, I wondered, will anyone out there ever love me the way I love Beyoncé? Xoxo pic.twitter.com/5lqOD0QmVK — . (@The__Prototype) February 2, 2017

As you can see, it’s going to take a long time for this hype to die down. Beyonce’s pregnancy reveal was the EXACT thing we needed to brighten our spirits, especially after hearing of Donald Trump‘s immigration and Muslim ban. It feels like everything is right in the world again. Close friends to the “Formation” singer have also congratulated her with touching messages on Twitter. Amongst them are Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen, Rita Ora, and Zendaya are just a few of her gushing BFFs.

If there’s anyone who should be having an absolute field day, it’s hubby Jay Z! Above all, the rapper wants the babies to be healthy, but that’s not to say he’s daydreaming about their gender. “Ideally they would love to have fraternal twins — a boy and a girl,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce really wants Blue Ivy to have a sister — she can’t imagine her life if she didn’t have Solange. And of course she and Jay have always wanted to have a son.” A mix of boys and girls would seriously be a dream come true for the couple!

HollywoodLifers, which Beyonce pregnancy meme do you find the funniest? Comment below!

