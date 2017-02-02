Beyonce’s Glowing Skin — Get Her Flawless Pregnancy Look Without The Babies

Courtesy of beyonce.com

Beyonce shocked the world when she announced on Feb. 1st that she is pregnant with twins. In true Queen Bey style, she announced her pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot & luckily, you can get her flawless pregnancy glow, without having the babies!

When Beyonce, 35, announced that she was pregnant with twins on Feb. 1st, the entire world freaked out over the amazing news. She shared the news with a stunning photoshoot and like all expecting moms, her pregnancy glow was gorgeous. Thankfully, an expert makeup artist shared her tips on how you can get Beyonce’s glowing pregnancy skin without actually having babies — doesn’t that sound nice?

Maile Pacheco, founder of beGlammed and expert makeup artist, shared her top skin and hair tutorials for the perfect pregnancy glow and you’re not going to believe how simple and easy her DIY tricks are.

DIY Radiant Beyonce Skin Tutorial:

· 1 drop of jojoba oil

· 1 drop of grapeseed oil

· 1 drop of almond oil

“Emulsify one drop of grapeseed oil in your favorite cleanser to break down bacteria. Then, add one drop of jojoba oil in your night cream before you fall asleep for maximum hydration. Mix one drop of almond oil in your foundation to give yourself the ultimate natural glow and boost skin clarity.”

DIY Beyonce Glow Hair Mask Tutorial:

· 1 Avocado

· 2 tablespoons sour cream for hydration

· 1 tablespoon of coconut oil

“In a bowl, mash one avocado and mix it with two tablespoons of sour cream and one tablespoon of coconut oil and apply it to dry or damp hair for 15 to 20 minutes then rinse. Your hair will feel soft and look shiny and healthy. The sour cream hydrates and is very effective for dry or itchy scalps. The coconut oil will add radiant glow fit for a new mommy.”

Wow, how easy and quick are these amazing tips? We love that you can get Beyonce’s gorgeous glow without breaking the bank on expensive skincare products. Everything you need is already in your kitchen!

What do you guys think of these DIY tutorials? Are you as excited as we are to try them out?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.