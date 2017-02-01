Beyonce’s Pregnancy A Problem For Coachella Gig: Will She Still Headline Show?

Uh oh! Beyonce’s big revelation that she’s pregnant with twins comes just months before she’s due to headline the Coachella Music Festival. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on if the superstar is still going make her big appearance.

Just because Beyonce, 35, is pregnant with twins doesn’t mean the singer is slowing down. “She will perform at Coachella as scheduled, she actually can’t wait for the experience as she expects it to be very emotional. Its safe to say that she is going to have many surprises throughout the show to buy her some time. It should be a one of a kind experience,” a source tells HollywoodLiife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Bey is scheduled for the big Saturday night headlining spot on Apr, 15 and 22, and we can’t wait to see what she’s got planned for us since her baby bump will make it hard to bust out her high energy dance moves.

The company producing the Coachella Music Festival was worried that she might not be able to perform her sets, as TMZ spoke to sources at AEG and they were completely caught off guard with the news that she’s expecting. One of their sources joked “The show will go on. She’ll just borrow Dave Grohl‘s big chair,” referencing the Foo Fighters’ lead singer having to perform seated after breaking his leg in 2015. Knowing our queen, she is going to come up with something completely creative to work around the fact that she’ll be quite pregnant when the gigs role around.

It was announced back on Jan. 3 that Beyonce would be making her Coachella debut, becoming the first woman in a decade to get the coveted Saturday night headlining spot since Bjork did way back in 2007. She’s totally the main draw for the three-day concert weekends, and we know that it will do everything in her power to deliver the most memorable performance ever for her fans. How cool is it to think her baby twins will have appeared at Coachella before they were even born!

