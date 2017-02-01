Beyonce Pregnant With Twins: Why She Made The Announcement Today Of All Days

Courtesy of Instagram

Leave it to Queen B to announce her pregnancy in a BIG way! Beyonce gushed to her fans on Feb. 1 that she and Jay Z are expecting twins, but why would she choose today of all days? What’s the significance? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE answer!

Beyonce, 35, had been keeping a secret from us. Well, technically it was two secrets. The “Formation” singer is pregnant twins and picked Feb. 1 to share the amazing news with her fans. She could have chosen ANY other day to spill the beans, but this one in particular holds a great deal of significance. “The Feb. 1st announcement was not a mistake and was very much planned,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wanted to make the statement during Black History Month.” But of course!

We’ve come to expect grandiose announcements from Beyonce now, especially after that VMA’s performance! Remember when the Destiny’s Child frontwoman unbuttoned her sparkly pink blazer on stage and rubbed her belly? She dropped the microphone after singing “Love On Top” like a total boss, smiled at the crowd, and gave an impressive wink. Fans immediately knew what was up — plus she was already showing! The Queen’s baby bump was well underway, and she had been doing an incredible job of keeping it a secret.

This time was no different as Beyonce totally surprised us all! Thanks to photoshop, she was able to hide her baby bump during photoshoots, especially her IVY PARK one. As part of her SS17 campaign, Beyonce posed in thigh-high socks and a SKINTIGHT, army green body suit, which normally would expose her bump like crazy. Celebs NEVER get away with hiding such a thing in a swimsuit — just look at Blake Lively‘s reshoot for The Shallows! Blake tried covering up in a towel and the jig was up. The cat is out of the bag for Beyonce, too.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of the significance behind Beyonce’s baby announcement?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.