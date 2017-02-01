Oklahoma City Thunder Vs. Chicago Bulls Live Stream — Watch NBA Basketball Online

REX/Shutterstock

Buzzer-beater! The Chicago Bulls will kick off February with a trip to Chesapeake Energy Arena to battle the Oklahoma City Thunder. Don’t miss a second of this exciting basketball game and watch it all online here on Feb. 1st beginning at 9:30pm EST.

This game should be an exciting match-up between a Western Conference powerhouse and struggling team from the East. The Chicago Bulls are floundering in the NBA’s Eastern Conference with a record of 24-25 heading into this game against the Oklahoma City Thunder who are at 28-20 in the stronger Western Conference. Both teams are sitting above the playoff bubble and are looking to make ground against the leaders in their conferences so this should be a great game.

Sports fans can catch every second of this game via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their Cable Information): WATCH BULLS VS. THUNDER ONLINE HERE.

This game is going to come down to defense and which team controls the tempo. In the Bulls’ last game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan 29th, Dwyane Wade was only on the floor for 26 minutes and was good for 14 points. Jimmy Butler picked up the slack putting in 28 and securing the 121-108 win. If the Bulls can get these two guys firing together, they should do just fine against the Thunder.

Then you have one of the best players in the game hooping for the home team, Russell Westbrook. The Thunder are coming into this game after a brutal loss the the NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that game Russell was held to only 20. If he can get back to form and shoot closer to his season average of 30 points, the Thunder will have a shot at the win for sure!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Bulls will get the big win on the road or do you think the Thunder will hold it down for the home fans? Let us know who you think will come out on top!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.