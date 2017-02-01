Violent Protest Breaks Out At UC Berkeley: Fires Set & Campus On Lockdown

REX/Shutterstock

A frightening protest broke out at the University of California, Berkeley on Feb. 1 in response to a speech that ‘Breitbart News’ editor Milo Yiannopoulos was set to give that night. Get the details on the demonstration opposing the alt-right speaker.

Students at the University of California, Berkeley proved they really, really don’t like Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos, 32, when a violent protest against a speech he was set to give broke out on Feb. 1. Things got so bad at the protest, which saw demonstrators tearing down barricades and setting off fireworks, that police reportedly shot non-lethal bullets at the students who were protesting on the campus.

The speech was cancelled, the campus put on lockdown, and Milo was evacuated. “Milo event cancelled. Shelter in place if on campus. All campus buildings on lockdown. #miloatcal,” the campus police tweeted.

Event that was to feature a speech by alt-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos canceled amid protest on UC Berkeley campus https://t.co/MtKh0vdfdo pic.twitter.com/habG0p2PiM — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2017

“I have been evacuated from the UC Berkeley campus after violent left-wing protestors tore down barricades, lit fires, threw rocks and Roman candles at the windows and breached the ground floor of the building,” the openly gay, alt-right editor wrote in a post on Facebook. “My team and I are safe. But the event has been cancelled. I’ll let you know more when the facts become clear. One thing we do know for sure: the Left is absolutely terrified of free speech and will do literally anything to shut it down.”

It’s no secret that Milo is a huge fan of President Donald Trump, 70, and has been accused of being a racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim, white supremacist. Milo also calls himself an internet troll, and was banned from Twitter for harassing Ghostbusters actress Leslie Jones in 2016. His speeches have been protested at colleges all across the country.

