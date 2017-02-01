TheFatJewish Mocks Beyonce’s Pregnancy Pic With Hilarious Baby Bump Photo

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG this is priceless! We knew TheFatJewish would have some kind of awesome take on Beyonce’s now infamous underwear-clad pregnancy announcement pic. Keep reading for the incredible way he mocked her rose-filled baby bump photo.

Leave it to TheFatJewish — real name Josh Ostrovsky — to find the humor in Beyonce’s over the top pregnancy announcement photo. The 34-year-old pop culture commentator posted an Instagram mock-up of himself naked in the singer’s exact pose with her floral covered background, and proves so beautifully how only a goddess like Queen Bey could pull off the crazy shot. Really, it looks so completely cheesy when someone else even makes an attempt at the pose, as the comic so brilliantly showed.

He managed to do a perfect re-creation, only he’s naked instead of wearing her burgundy bra and blue undies. Josh photoshopped Demi Moore‘s iconic nude Vanity Fair cover for his pregnant belly, hand over boob and all, but made sure to include his thick hairy legs and giant left arm tattoo to help personalize it. He looks wistfully at the camera the way Bey is in her shot, wearing a green veil over his head and copying her to perfection. Josh looks so incredibly ridiculous that it totally highlights what an epic fail this pic would be if any mere mortal tried to pose like Queen B did.

TheFatJewish captioned the silly mock-up, “BEYONCÉ AND I ARE BOTH PREGNANT AS F**K. MAZEL KWEEN.” We knew someone would come along and parody what is sure to become one of the most famous photos ever, and he completely nailed it in his hilarious tribute. We’re all so happy that she’s going to be welcoming twins into the world and adding to her beautiful family, and hope to one day get the image of Josh’s naked body out of our heads!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of TheFatJewish’s parody photo of pregnant Beyonce? Is it super funny or insulting?

