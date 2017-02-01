Rihanna Gives Surprising Response To Beyonce’s Pregnancy After Years Of Bad Blood Rumors

When Beyonce announced on Feb. 1 that she and Jay Z were expecting TWINS, the entire world came to a screeching halt so that everyone could congratulate them on the good news. Even Rihanna, who allegedly has a rocky relationship with Bey, sent her a sweet message!

Beyonce, 35, almost made the internet explode on Feb. 1 when she dropped a huge bomb on fans — she and hubby Jay Z, 47, are expecting not just one, but TWO babies! Oh. My. God. We’re still trying to pick our jaws up off the floor. Everyone from family to friends to fans showered the couple with sweet messages online. We’re talking EVERYONE, even people who rumor has it don’t exactly get along with Queen Bey, like Rihanna, 28.

so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾 A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:51am PST

“so excited about this news!!!!,” the “Work” singer captioned her repost of the gorgeous photo Beyonce used to announce her pregnancy on Feb. 1. “Congratulations to you @Beyonce and my big brother Jay!!!!” Fans found the adorable post surprising, seeing as rumors that there is bad blood between the two singers have been swirling for years now.

Rihanna shot down those rumors last March when she told Vogue the feud was pure gossip. “Here’s the deal,” RiRi said. “They just get so excited to feast on something that’s negative. Something that’s competitive. Something that’s, you know, a rivalry. And that’s just not what I wake up to. Because I can only do me. And nobody else is going to be able to do that.” Way to rise above RiRi! We’re sure Bey appreciated those kind words as much as her sweet congratulations on her pregnancy!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think when you saw Rihanna post her sweet message to Beyonce and Jay Z on Instagram? Do you think they have put the past behind them? Give us all your thoughts below!