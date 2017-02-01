Justin Bieber Reconsiders Going To The Grammys: Does He Want To See Selena Gomez?

Big news, people! Justin Bieber is apparently reconsidering his decision to bail on the 2017 Grammy Awards and the reason may actually have to do with his ex Selena Gomez.

“Look, we’d love to have [Justin Bieber and Kanye West] again,” the Grammys’ executive producer, Ken Ehrlich, told Entertainment Tonight at an Icons of the Music Industry event at the Grammy museum in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 31. “We’re actually still talking to Justin. Kanye, it’s probably going to be a question of — if it will happen, it will or won’t happen closer to the show.”

So what’s keeping him from making his final decision about attending the 2017 Grammy Awards? Could Justin be holding off on making a commitment to attend until he finds out if his ex Selena Gomez, 24, will be at the show?

Fans started speculating as to whether or not the 22-year-old “Sorry” singer would be heading to the prestigious award show after a report surfaced indicating that both he and Kanye would not be in attendance on Feb. 12, even though they were both nominated in multiple categories. “He just doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” sources recently told TMZ.

But, since Ken revealed that we “may see” the “Hands To Myself” singer, we’re wondering if the pop star is reconsidering stopping by so that he can see his gorgeous ex. However, that may be the last thing on Justin’s mind, as Selena is now seeing The Weeknd, 26, and would likely attend with him because he is already set to perform at the award show. That could definitely be a heartbreaking moment for Justin, who already expressed some irritation with the new relationship when he dissed The Weeknd by calling his music “whack.”

There is a bright spot in the darkness, as Ken teased that if Justin does attend, he could also be taking the stage. “You never know,” he said when asked if Justin would be performing. We can’t wait to see if Justin does end up heading to the show, especially if he will be serenading us at home!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will go to the Grammys? Give us all your thoughts below!