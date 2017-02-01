Jay Z ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ Beyonce’s Having Twins: Is He Hoping For Boys Or Girls?

REX/Shutterstock

The world is buzzing over Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement! The singer revealed she’s expecting twins with Jay Z, and now, all bets are on for the babies’ gender. Does her hubby want two boys, two girls, or a mix? Find out the EXCLUSIVE answer, here!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are already loving parents to an adorable girl, but now that the singer is expecting twins, we HAD to find out what her man is hoping for. “Ideally they would love to have fraternal twins — a boy and a girl,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce really wants Blue Ivy to have a sister — she can’t imagine her life if she didn’t have Solange. She would love her daughter to have that kind of relationship, too. And of course she and Jay have always wanted to have a son. Most of all they just want two healthy babies.”

How cute is that?! Most people can only dream of having twins, but it’s the real deal for this power couple! Regardless of the babies’ gender, daughter Blue Ivy is thrilled to become an older sister. She’s been BEGGING mom and dad to expand their family for months! “She loves sharing her toys with her friends, and when she plays with her dolls, she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us before Queen B broke the big news on Feb. 1.

The Lemonade hit-maker knows first hand what it’s like to grow up with a sibling, so she wants Blue Ivy to have that same experience. Beyonce also LOVES organizing fun playdate with other celebrity’s kids. Remember when Mariah Carey‘s twins hung out with Blue Ivy backstage at a concert? Beyonce’s daughter is seriously the most popular 5-year old we’ve ever seen, and her circle of friends and family is only growing!

HollywoodLifers, if you were in Jay Z and Beyonce’s shoes, would you hope for boys or girls?

