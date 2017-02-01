J.K. Rowling Epically Slams Fan Who Threatens To Burn Her ‘Harry Potter’ Books

REX/Shutterstock

J.K. Rowling has the best words. The author has taken to taking down Donald Trump supporters, and former ‘Harry Potter’ fans, who were foolish enough to start a war of words with her. Read her EPIC clapbacks now!

J.K. Rowling made it clear how she feels about Donald Trump‘s executive order on immigration. And in response to a handful of fans, who are supporters of the President, the Harry Potter author is reminding the world why she’s one of the wealthiest women on the planet. What the wordsmith is doing on Twitter can’t even be called shade, because shade is supposed to subtle. There’s nothing subtle about any of this.

*sighs* Well, who knows? If I try harder, I might be reincarnated as a lonely virgin hiding behind a cartoon frog. pic.twitter.com/EbocdxfJ5o — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 30, 2017

“Just burned all my Harry Potter books after being a fan for 17 years,” tweeted a livid young woman to Rowling. “The [Sorcerer’s Stone] was one of the first books I EVER read. I’m upset it had to be this way. You embarrassed me, disgusted me, and I will never read your work again. #ThankyouFor17Years.” And because her resistance to the new American administration is the reason the unnamed troll aired out her “disgust,” the 51-year-old put forth a simple reminder as to the plot of her iconic book series.

“Guess it’s true what they say: you can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat,” she wrote, “but you still can’t make her think.” You read that correctly. J.K. Rowling just compared Donald J. Trump to Lord Voldemort! And that’s just the tip of the ice berg people. Anyone dumb enough to start a war of words with Rowling put themselves directly in the line of fire.

Well, the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I've still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter. pic.twitter.com/kVoi8VGEoK — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 31, 2017

Doesn’t it sort of look like the Lady Rowling is sipping a cold glass of Pinot Grigio as she takes down these monsters? Her profile picture isn’t nearly as sassy when you enlarge the thumbnail, but that image has found a home in our brains that isn’t going away… but, we digress. The moral of this story is that you should follow J.K. Rowling on Twitter if you aren’t already. It’ll keep you busy while we wait to find out if that Harry Potter and The Cursed Child movie is ever happening

HollywoodLifers, are you following J.K. Rowling on Twitter? How would you have responded to Donald Trump’s trolls?!

