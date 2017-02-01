‘Descendants 2’ Stars Dove Cameron & Thomas Doherty Dating? He Shares Cute Pajama Pic

Courtesy of Snapchat

New couple alert?! ‘Descendants 2’ co-stars Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty enjoyed an adorable pajama party together in London recently, sparking rumors that they’re Hollywood’s latest item! See the Snapchat story that has our hearts melting, right here!

Now THIS is one slumber party we’d like to be invited to! Rumor has it that Descendants 2 co-stars Dove Cameron, 20, and Thomas Doherty, 21, are dating, thanks to this adorable pajama picture he posted to Snapchat on Feb. 1. Dressed in silky striped PJs, the blonde bombshell gives Thomas the cutest look, almost as if she’s inviting him into her hotel room. The two stars are hanging out in London to promote their movie — a trip that’s turning into more pleasure than business. Thomas simply captioned his story, “Shy,” which is definitely a flirty thing to say!

tall thing A photo posted by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Jan 31, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

But the cuteness doesn’t stop there! The hunk also Snapchatted their wild and crazy pajama party, complete with fresh face masks and silly selfies. In that story, Dove is wearing a different pink outfit, suggesting they’ve hung out one-on-one inside the hotel many times before. Is it possible they fell in love in London? How long has this rumored romance been going on? On a different occasion, Thomas took even MORE pictures of Dove inside the subway. Or as the locals call it, the tube.

And if that’s STILL not enough evidence for you, a couple of weeks ago Thomas recorded a video of himself sharing a sandwich with Dove. ANDDDDD Dove posted a shirtless picture of Thomas on Jan. 31! There’s mounting indications that imply these two stunners are a romantic item. At this point it’s just a matter of time before they publicly comment on their status. Since they’re Disney stars, it might take them a little longer to flaunt PDA around town, especially because they’re role models for so many young boys and girls. We’re definitely feeling this pairing!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Dove and Thomas are the real deal? Comment below!

