Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Brian Bowen Smith/DuJour

It’s baby bump season! When celebs such as Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, & more are pregnant, they always look cute as heck. To celebrate their beauty, we rounded up 15 starlets baring their perfect little baby bumps. See the gallery here!

Hot mamas such as Beyonce, Chrissy Teigen, Ciara, and more are always flawless, but they take pregnancy to a new level when they have a bun (or two!) in the oven. These ladies slay the maternity game when they bare their perfect baby bumps — just see the proof in our gallery of photos above!

Beyoncé, 35, and her fans truly “Run The World,” so it’s understandable that the internet went absolutely nuts today when the singer announced that she is expecting twins with husband Jay-Z, 47. We are so happy for Queen B! The hot couple already have Blue Ivy, 5, together, and we can’t wait to find out what she’s expecting!

The Lemonade star kills the game when rocking her baby bump, but she’s not the only one! Model Chrissy Teigen, 31, looked adorable with her baby bump before the birth of her daughter, Luna. Singer Ciara, 31, who is pregnant with twins with Seahawks football player, Russell Wilson, 28 stuns when she bares her bump.

But that’s not all! Reality star beauties like Blac Chyna, 28, and Audrina Patridge, 31, also made our list because they rocked their perfect baby bumps, working it like a new accessory. And we can’t forget the Kardashian queens, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian! Kim, 36, and Kourtney, 37, always gracefully bare their bumps — and usually more — when they are carrying buns in the oven. The social media queens always bring it. We are loving all of this baby fever! The question is: who is going to be pregnant next?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of our pics of celebs rocking their baby bump? Is your favorite on the list?

