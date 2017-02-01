Miranda Kerr Coaches Cam Newton In Pee-Wee Football In Buick’s Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

Lol! Buick’s new ad for the Super Bowl is nothing short of hilarious. The commercial features football star Cam Newton and supermodel Miranda Kerr — he’s playing in and she’s coaching a pee-wee football team. Check out the funny vid!

Buick definitely brings the humor in their new ad for the upcoming Super Bowl 51. The automobile brand brings together Carolina Panther’s quarterback Cam Newton, supermodel Miranda Kerr, and a pee-wee football team. The commercial shows parents in the stands and coaches on the sidelines as little boys play some pee-wee football. But something’s about to change…

“Check out that Buick,” a dad exclaims during his son’s game as he sees a beautiful, red convertible. “If that’s a Buick, then my kid is Cam Newton,” his skeptical friend responds. But then it happens! One of the mini athletes transforms into the Panthers quarterback, 27. The parents are shocked. It’s absolutely hilarious as the league MVP begins to play football with the young kids.

The mini athletes are ecstatic as they now have a NFL powerhouse on their team. Everyone in the stands screams and cheers as their team gets a touchdown. The coach of the team gets a little surprise himself when he sees another Buick and says, “If that’s a Buick, then I’m a supermodel.” The young man then changes into bombshell Miranda Kerr! The Aussie beauty cheers on the team as if she’s the coach. So funny!

“It was such a fun ad to be a part of, and it was so cute that the ad took place at the little pee-wee game,” the Miranda told PEOPLE of shooting the Super Bowl ad. “It was a really fun day, and it was just a great moment to be a part of — being a part of such an iconic moment in American culture was really great.” Looks like Lexus and Kia have some competition for best car commercial!

