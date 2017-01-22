‘SNL’: Kellyanne Conway Sings & Brags That Trump Fame Makes Her Bigger Than Kanye

Image Courtesy of NBC

‘SNL’ is known for surprising viewers with their out-of-the-box antics, pulling out the stops yet again Jan. 21. In one epic sketch, Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway sings and brags about how Donald Trump helped her become a superstar!

With so much going on in the nation right now, there were plenty of hot topics for Saturday Night Live to focus on during the Jan. 21 episode. In one hilarious sketch, Kate McKinnon portrayed Kellyanne Conway, where she was interviewing with CNN’s Jake Tapper. However, she consistently found ways to divert from answering tough questions. Eventually, she broke out into a song and dance with a Chicago inspired number, doing her best interpretation of the character Roxie Hart. While showing off her vocal prowess in a sparkling dress, she sings about becoming a huge star, even bigger than Kanye West. She definitely was all aboard the Donald Trump train!

Now that Donald is officially the 45th President of the United States, it was clear they were going to do a show heavily focused on him. For tonight’s cold open, Beck Bennett portrayed shirtless Russian leader Vladimir Putin, while discussing Trump’s Inauguration Day. He joked, “Today, many of you are scared and marching in the streets, you are worried that your country is in the hands of this unpredictable man, but don’t worry — its not.”

Beck’s Vladimir then SLAMMED Donald for “lying” about his turnout, comparing it to the HUGE numbers that attended the Women’s March. Shortly before tonight’s episode, fans were taking to social media to voice their excitement over stand-up star Aziz Ansari and rapper Big Sean‘s debut appearance. Both graced the iconic 8H stage for the first time. What a night!

