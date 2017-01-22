Bella Hadid Vs. Selena Gomez: Which Of The Weeknd’s Gals Is Sexier On Instagram?

Courtesy of Instagram

The Weeknd is one lucky guy! Not only did he date Bella Hadid for over a year, but he’s also recently been linked to Selena Gomez…and both girls are straight up STUNNING. But which of the singer’s ladyloves do you think is sexier? Check out comparisons of their best Instagram pics and VOTE HERE!

Selena Gomez, 24, and Bella Hadid, 20, are both gorgeous women, but which of them has your goal Instagram account?! We’ve compiled side by side comparisons of some of the stars’ best pics for you to check out in the gallery above — click through and then cast your vote!

So, why are we putting these two up against each other? Because of their dramatic love triangle with The Weeknd, 26, of course! Bella and the singer ended their longtime relationship in November, blaming distance and busy schedules for the split, and less than two months later, he was photographed kissing and cozying up to Sel in Santa Monica. Yikes!

Interestingly, the 24-year-old hasn’t been seen with her rumored new man since their Jan. 10 date night, but they certainly looked to be more than just friends the one time they were photographed together. Plus, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that they’ve been seeing each other since shortly after the American Music Awards at the end of November!

The whole situation gets even spicier, though, with this tidbit of information — The Weeknd and Bella both attended the same concert in New York City on Jan. 18! There’s no proof that they interacted at the event, but they were hanging out with the same crowd, so we have to imagine crossed paths.

