Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are stepping out on the town together as often as they can! The pair were spotted at a fun restaurant in Panorama City, California on Jan. 20 and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on their date.

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, are definitely one of the hottest young celebrity couples and we can’t get enough of their young romance. One of the best things about them is that they are seen having fun together all the time! On Jan. 20 the cute new duo were spotted at El Rubi Restaurant in Panorama City, California having a blast with their buddies. “Selena was at the restaurant in Panorama City eating with The Weeknd and some other friends!” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. OMG, can you say relationship goals? Things must be getting pretty serious if the pair are introducing each other to their friends.

The “Hands To Myself” singer and The Weeknd have been going all over the place together and this date marked the second night in a row that the couple headed out in Los Angeles together! On Jan. 19 the “Starboy” singer took his lady love to the Tenants Of The Trees Club where they had a romantic night just the two of them. They sat at a “secluded table” where Selena stroked his back. They even shared a romantic kiss on the rooftop. Make us swoon why don’t you!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their relationship public on Jan. 20, when they were first spotted making out on an intimate date night at a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif. The new couple has had to deal with some haters, as the relationship was revealed just two months after The Weeknd split from his ex Bella Hadid, 20, who just so happens to be the sister of Selena’s good friend Gigi Hadid, 21. So we’re guessing Gig wasn’t among the friends enjoying a meal with them at El Rubi!

