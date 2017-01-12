Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With 4th Child?: Fans Freak After She Posts Baby Bump Video

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Snapchat

And baby makes five??? Kourtney Kardashian totally has us thinking she is pregnant again with a super cryptic video she shared on Snapchat of her gorgeous baby bump. Could she and Scott be expecting another bundle of joy? Check it out here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, posted a Snapchat video of her flaunting her sexy baby bump in front of a roaring fire on Jan. 11, which got us totally thinking the reality TV star might be pregnant again! However, there was one catch. The video was an old one from 2015 when she was pregnant when her now 1-year-old son, Reign. But that doesn’t mean Kourt can’t still have a bun in the oven and be totally teasing fans with the news, which according to RadarOnline.com is exactly what she’s doing!

A video posted by Kourtney's Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Jan 11, 2017 at 8:37am PST

“Kourtney is pregnant in her first trimester,” a Kardashian family insider told RadarOnline.com, saying that the mother of three has only told close friends the good news. And, of course, Scott Disick, 33, is once again her baby daddy! The couple, who are the parents of Reign, as well as Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, got back together in late 2016 after Scott cheated on her in the summer of 2015 and then checked into rehab. “They are working it out for the sake of the child and neither one of them is seeing anyone else right now,” said the RadarOnline insider.

We would be SO excited to get full confirmation that Kourtney and Scott are welcoming another little one, as we totally love their cute fam. Of course, we are already wondering if she’s carrying a little boy or girl and what their name would be! We can’t wait to get all the details!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Kourtney is actually pregnant with her fourth child? Give us all your thoughts below.

