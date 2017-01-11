Courtesy of Snapchat

Makeover alert! We barely recognized Shay Mitchell thanks to her drastic lob haircut! The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ star flaunted a new do on Snapchat today (Jan. 11), so take a look and tell us what you think of her beautiful transformation!

We seriously LOVE a girl who isn’t afraid to rock short hair! 2017 is already proving to be a year full of changes for Shay Mitchell, 29. Not only is Pretty Little Liars airing its finale season soon, the actress is actually rocking a totally different hairdo now that filming is over. On the drama series, Shay’s luscious, long brown locks practically steal the spotlight, but as of Jan. 11, she’s ditched her signature look for something even BETTER! The actress chopped of her hair into a lob!

What’s a lob you ask? It’s basically a long bob. Shay debuted her new hairstyle on Snapchat, sending fans into a total frenzy! We had to take a double take to check that it was actually her! There’s a little bit of balayage going on as well. Her roots are an espresso brown and her tips are more of a lighter chestnut. A lot of actresses prefer to go darker in winter and lighter in the summer, but Shay is sporting the best of both seasons! Shay paired her new do with large, gold hoop earrings, and a black dress with a deep V cut that flaunted some major cleavage. Could she honestly be anymore beautiful?

The brunette stunner’s lob couldn’t have come at a more perfect time now that Pretty Little Liars has wrapped. Saying goodbye to the show that’s been on for TEN years was understandably hard for Shay. It’s like the end of an era! Shay couldn’t help but break down in tears as she watched the PLL farewell video, making us weep into our pillows as well. We can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Shay (and her new haircut!)

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Shay’s new lob? Love it? Or do you prefer her long hair?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.