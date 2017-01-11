Full Wolf Moon Live Stream: Watch The January Lunar Phenomenon

REX/Shutterstock

Well, there might be more howling going on than usual on Jan. 11, as the first full moon of 2017 begins to rise. After all, this moon is not the same one we see in the sky every night, but a Full Wolf Moon. Click here to learn more about the phenomenon and see a live stream!

The first full moon of 2017 will begin to rise on Jan. 11, and the occurrence has started to send shivers down our spine. Why? The Farmer’s Almanac refers to it as the Full Wolf Moon! Uh, we’re actually howling over how cool that name is. It received the epic moniker from Native American tribes during colonial times, who dubbed it that because of the crazy noises that the villagers would sometimes hear from the hungry wolves hunting for food during the dark winter nights.

The Full Wolf Moon was expected to reach its full phase at 6:34 p.m. EST on Jan. 11, however you could begin to see it as early as 5:26 p.m. EST. The moon is set to reach its highest point in the sky at 12:00 a.m. EST. However, if you didn’t catch the moon on the night of Jan. 11, never fear! You will get another chance to see it because it will not completely set until 7:58 a.m. EST on Jan. 13. CLICK HERE TO SEE A LIVE STREAM OF THE ‘FULL WOLF MOON.’

A full moon marks the moment when the Earth, moon and sun are all in line, with Earth set right in the middle. It is this alignment that causes the lunar side to become fully illuminated. We are definitely psyched to watch this amazing moon BOTH nights, as we don’t want to wait a whole year to see it again!

HollywoodLifers, did you see the Full Wolf Moon? What did you think of it? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.