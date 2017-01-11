Ed Sheeran made a fan’s dreams come true recently when he combined two of her very favorite things — himself and the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’. Watch Ed’s totally epic cover of the classic ‘90s show’s theme song right here on HollywoodLife.com!

Ed Sheeran is just so freakin’ adorable! The 25-year-old is always up for a challenge, and always manages to imprint his own unique style on everything he does — all while looking so darn cute! The Brit singer made one lucky fan’s dreams come true, when he brought together her two very favorite things in the world — himself, and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

“I have two loves, both you and the TV sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” an Ed super-fan admitted when calling into London’s Capital FM radio on Jan. 11. “It would make my life if you could bring the two together and sing the Fresh Prince intro bit for me.”

Never one to disappoint his fans, Ed jumped straight in—picking up his guitar and performing an absolutely epic acoustic cover of the Will Smith classic. Everyone’s favorite ginger minx was clearly a fan of the show too, because he knew every word of the rap intro off by heart! “Oh, that was so fun!” he exclaimed upon completion.

Video of the amazing performance was posted on Capital’s YouTube page, and had racked up an impressive 73,000 views at time of posting. The Fresh Prince theme song was written, as well as performed, by Will — and the music was composed by Quincy Jones. It featured on Smith’s ‘Greatest Hits Album’, which was released in 2002.

During the capital radio interview, Sheeran also performed ‘Shape of You’, which is featured on his new album, ‘Divide, or ÷’. Oh, and best of all? He revealed he’s going to be appearing on a future James Corden Carpool Karaoke segment. “I’ve been in touch with James Corden about this for three years because he wanted me to do the first one, and I just wasn’t around,” Sheeran shared. “I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing Carpool Karaoke.” Don’t know about you guys, but we can’t wait!!

