Chargers Moving To Los Angeles: NFL Set To Announce Shocking Relocation From San Diego

When it rains it pours! After decades with no football teams, Los Angeles is likely going to have TWO squads as the San Diego Chargers are reportedly heading north! Keep reading for why the team is leaving the city they’ve called home for the past 55 years!

We feel absolutely awful for San Diego Chargers nation, as the team is reportedly packing up and moving to Los Angeles and call that city home beginning in 2017. The move comes nearly a year to the day after the Rams announced they were leaving St. Louis and heading to their original home. Now the City of Angels will have teams in both the NFC as well as the AFC, the only downside is that both squads are totally awful.

ESPN reports that the Chargers have notified NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, 57, and other league owners, that they intend to move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. However, they caution that “Chargers chairman Dean Spanos has yet to send a formal relocation letter to the NFL, yet to notify public officials in Los Angeles or San Diego of the team’s move, or even tell the members of the San Diego organization about his plans.” Their source says nothing has been finalized yet, but an official announcement about the move could come as soon as Jan. 12.

San Diego has been home to the Chargers since 1961 and the team is such a beloved institution for the city. The fans could still drive three hours up the coast to see them play on Sundays, but the Los Angeles Chargers just sounds so darn wrong. Not to mention the team just went 5-11 in their 2016 season, so it’s not like L.A. is going to be getting an exciting and winning team. Then again, that’s one win more that the L.A. Rams had, going 4-12 in their first season back in CA.

Dean for years tried to get San Diego to build him a new stadium to no avail, so he’s been jumping at the chance to play in the new $2.6 billion state of the art arena being built for the Rams in Inglewood, CA. But since that won’t be ready for several years, the team would have to alternate Sundays with the Rams at USC’s clunky old Coliseum.

