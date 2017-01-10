President Obama’s Farewell Address: What Time Is It On & How To Watch

REX/Shutterstock

Ugh, we suck at saying goodbyes. The world will be watching — and weeping — as President Barack Obama gives his farewell address tonight (Jan. 10). To ensure your viewing experience runs smoothly, here are all the details on how and when to tune in.

Arguably America’s favorite president of all time, Barack Obama, 55, has served our country for eight years. It’s going to be super weird and sad to listen to his farewell address on Jan. 10. Honestly, we’ll probably prepare a bag of popcorn for the event and then spend the whole night crying into it. Barack will give his last speech as president at McCormick Place, Chicago at 9PM ET. It will be broadcast on most major TV networks like CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS. If you don’t have a TV, don’t worry, you can watch it from your laptop by visiting the White House’s official stream. Easy stuff!

Now that Barack is making his way out of the Oval Office, it’s time to say hello to Donald Trump. The business mogul’s highly controversial inauguration takes place on Jan. 20, and while it’s meant to be a celebration, it’s feeling more like a funeral at this point. Donald’s camp has been scrambling like crazy to find singers willing to perform. The Rockettes are practically being FORCED to perform if fear that if they don’t, they’ll lose their jobs. Rockette dancer Phoebe Pearl said she’ll have “tears in her eyes” when she takes the stage.

Hopefully four years will fly by in the blink of an eye, and then, it’ll be time to elect another president. Unfortunately, Donald started a trend that you don’t need political experience to become president. This means Kanye West might actually have a chance of winning in 2020. The same goes for Charlie Sheen and Ted Cruz (we’re praying that tweet was a joke). Who we REALLY want to see in office is Bernie Sanders! He’s not ruling anything out!

